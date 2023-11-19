Minister of Foreign Affairs bids farewell to outgoing Kenya Ambassador to Somalia

Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abshir Omar Jama, has on Saturday received in his office in the capital Mogadishu, the outgoing Ambassador of Kenya to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Maj Gen (Rtd) Thomas Kipkosgei Chepkuto.

The Minister bade farewell to the outgoing envoy who concluded his tour of duty in the Horn of Africa Nation.

Jamaa expressed gratitude to the Ambassador Chepkuto for his distinguished service and dedicated efforts of bolstering collaboration between two the countries during his term.

On his part, Ambassador Chepkuto thanked the Somali government for facilitating his discharge of duties.

Among those present in the farewell ceremony were high officials including the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Hamza Adan Haadoow.

