On Monday , Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, presided over the ceremony dedicated to the national commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Djibouti Franc.

The colorful event, held at the Djibouti Kempinski Palace Hotel, served as a privileged platform to highlight the key role of the Djibouti’s currency in maintaining the economic sovereignty of the country.

The commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Djibouti Franc became even more of a national pride event, as the currency undeniably belongs to the small circle of founding elements upon which the unity and national cohesion have been built.

This meeting also served to underscore the vitality and resilience of the Djibouti Franc.

A central aspect of this commemorative day focused on emphasizing the operational success of our financial system, including the rigorous mechanisms for alerts and management, the monitoring of exchange rates, and the continuous adoption of strategic reforms to anticipate and adapt to market rules. These measures have enabled the Djibouti Franc to remain unaffected by the fluctuations of global markets and the crises of a constantly changing geopolitical, economic, and commercial world.

President Guelleh highlighted how the Djibouti Franc has been a reliable support for the country’s development.

“Over the decades, this currency has accompanied the profound transformations of our country. It has witnessed our transition from colonization to independence, the growth of our economy, and the emergence of Djibouti as a strategic hub in the region and a key player in the international economy,” the President observed.

He also paid tribute to all those who have contributed, directly or indirectly, to the efficiency and success of the Djibouti Franc, particularly “our predecessors, the institutions that have maintained the rigor of this system… the Central Bank of Djibouti, the cornerstone of our financial system and the guardian of our Franc.”

The President concluded his speech by calling on the “collective responsibility” to ensure that the Djibouti Franc continues to be a factor for development, equality, and prosperity for all citizens.

In addition to the Head of State, the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of Industry, Mr. Ilyas Moussa Dawaleh, was among the officials who spoke at the event.

In his speech, Mr. Dawaleh described the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Djibouti Franc as a valuable “opportunity to reflect on our journey, celebrate our successes, and, most importantly, reaffirm our vision for the future in a global context marked by unprecedented challenges and opportunities.”

“In this period marked by ‘polycrises’ — interconnected crises, whether economic, health, climate-related, or geopolitical — the Djibouti Franc remains a pillar of stability for our nation,” the Minister of Economy and Finance expressed with satisfaction.

The Governor of the Central Bank, Mr. Ahmed Osman Ali, also addressed the ceremony. He particularly honored the memory of notable figures who left their mark on the history of the Djibouti Franc.

Among these, he first mentioned the late President of the Republic and Father of the Djiboutian nation, Hadj Hassan Gouled, for prioritizing the preservation of the currency’s coverage equivalent during the independence negotiations.

He also acknowledged the late Said Ali Coubèche and the late Djama Mahamoud Haid. The former played a key role twice: in the creation of the Djibouti Franc and at the time of independence, while the latter is credited with initiating the major reforms that transformed the Central Bank and the Djiboutian financial sector.