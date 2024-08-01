Mogadishu, August 1, 2024 — Lt. Gen. Sam Kavuma of Uganda has officially assumed the role of Force Commander for the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). He arrived in Mogadishu on August 1, 2024, succeeding Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding, who departed in April to take up the position of Deputy Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

Upon his arrival, Lt. Gen. Kavuma was formally welcomed with a guard of honour by the ATMIS Uganda contingent at the Force Headquarters. He subsequently met with Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, Head of ATMIS, and the senior leadership team.

A detailed briefing on the security situation and mission progress was provided by Maj. Gen. Peter Muteti, Deputy Force Commander for Support and Logistics.

Lt. Gen. Kavuma reaffirmed his commitment to the mission’s objectives: “The Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) and international partners have made notable progress. We will continue to support the FGS to ensure the degradation of Al-Shabaab, maintain peace, and enable the Somalis to pursue national development without fear.”

Lt. Gen. Kavuma brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously commanded the Uganda contingent of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) from October 2014 to November 2016. His background includes leading the African Union-authorized Regional Taskforce in the Central African Republic, tasked with combating the Lord’s Resistance Army insurgency.

He has also overseen military operations in South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Uganda.

Educationally, Lt. Gen. Kavuma holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy and a Master’s in National Security Studies from Cavendish University in Uganda.

He has also significantly contributed to military education through his teaching roles at various military colleges and training institutions throughout his career.