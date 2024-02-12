National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) inaugurates new centre in Mogadishu

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has opened another centre in the capital Mogadishu.

This is the fourth centre to be opened by the authority in recent days.

Senior officials from the agency attended the inauguration ceremony which was held in favour of the newest centre on Sunday.

The new registration centre was opened in Howlwadag district.

According to a statement from the authority, the opening of the new centre is expected to enhance and bolster services for the Somali people.

The authority has pledged to continue discharging its mandate in a diligent and efficient manner by launching more registration centres across the country.

This even as the Horn of Africa Nation embarks on national identity card system to establish a central data base of unique numbers for its citizens for the first time in three decades.

Somalia’s main database for citizens collapsed after the East African country plunged into civil war following the ouster of the military regime of former late President Mohamed Siyad Barre in 1991.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

