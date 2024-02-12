Somalia’s ministry of planning opens security and health training program for its personnel

Somalia’s Federal Government Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development Director-General Mohamed Shire has on Sunday opened a 2-day training for the ministry’s staff in the nation capital Mogadishu.

The training focuses on creating health and security awareness for the Ministry’s staff to ensure the safety and well-being of all the personnel working in the Ministry.

During the sessions , the staff will be taken through important items like first aid, security, and risk management presentations.

Shire called on the ministry’s workforce to ensure they make use of the training and acquire essential skills and knowledge on critical for their safety while in the line of the various duties.

Some of the staff who spoke at the training emphasized the significance of the training to their wellbeing saying they will utilise in the best beneficial manner.

Somalia is fighting with Al-Shabab militant group that often carries out deadly attacks at government ministries and critical infrastructure which have in the past led to the killing of several government officials mostly prominently being former late Mogadishu mayor Abdirahman Yarisow who was shot dead at his office in the Banadir regional administration.

