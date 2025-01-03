Mogadishu Mayor and Governor of Banadir Region, Mohamed Ahmed Amir, hosted a consultative meeting this evening with several Somali women living in the capital to gather their insights on the development of the city.

The meeting, held at the Mogadishu City Hall, provided an opportunity for the Mayor to listen to the participants’ recommendations on various key issues, including security, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure development, job creation, women’s leadership roles, the electoral process, the fight against drug abuse, and the preservation of the city’s aesthetic.

Mayor Amir highlighted the pivotal role Somali women play in the nation’s governance, peace, and development. He assured the participants that their suggestions would be incorporated into the regional government’s strategy and the broader plans for the city’s growth.