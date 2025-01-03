President Ahmed Abdi Kariye of Galmudug has on Thursday chaired a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace in Dhuusamareeb.

The meeting began with a briefing from the Ministry of Internal Security, focusing on the evaluation of security risks and the overall safety of Galmudug. This assessment will serve as the basis for the development of a comprehensive five-year security plan for the region.

Additionally, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Reconciliation provided a report on the ongoing conflict in the western Mudug region. The discussion centered on finding a permanent resolution to the issue through collaboration between the Galmudug and Puntland governments.

The cabinet also reviewed and discussed efforts to expand education and improve teacher quality, with a detailed report presented by the Minister of Education.

In the final session, the cabinet approved the Investment Law with a majority vote, a proposal previously submitted by the Ministry of Planning and Investment. This law is expected to foster investment and economic growth in the region.