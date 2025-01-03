Ministry of Communications and Technology of the Federal Government of Somalia has officially launched a training program in Mogadishu aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of 100 government employees, with a particular focus on cybersecurity.

This initiative seeks to strengthen the capacity of government staff to address the growing challenges of cyber threats and online crimes. The first phase of the program has begun with 30 participants drawn from over 15 government agencies.

In addition to the training, the Ministry has developed key regulations surrounding cybersecurity and cybercrimes. Efforts to finalize a comprehensive national cybersecurity strategy are also well underway, with the aim of improving the country’s overall cybersecurity infrastructure.