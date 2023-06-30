Preparations are underway in Mogadishu, the capital city of Somalia, to celebrate the country’s Independence Day on July 1.

The day marks the independence of the South, which gained independence from the Italian colonialists and Israel in the Southern and Northern Regions, where the independence of the Republic of Somalia was born.

In anticipation of the celebrations, a significant gathering was convened at the Mogadishu Stadium, the designated official venue for the festivities.

The purpose of the meeting was to deliberate on the event’s logistics and coordinate all necessary arrangements to ensure a successful celebration.

The heads of the Federal Government and various officials are set to participate in the ceremony at midnight tonight to mark the time when the flag of the Republic of Southern Somalia was hoisted on July 1, 1960.

This will be a momentous occasion for the people of Somalia as they celebrate their nation’s independence and reflect on the progress made in the past years.

As part of the celebrations, the Mogadishu Football Stadium has been prepared for an event to be held on July 1.

A football match has been scheduled between the Mogadishu City Club and Horseed representing the National Army Team.

This match is expected to draw a large crowd of football enthusiasts and will be an exciting addition to the Independence Day celebrations.

The government has also organized several cultural activities, including traditional dances and music performances, to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Somalia.

The celebrations will provide an opportunity for Somalis from all walks of life to come together and celebrate their national identity and unity.

The security forces have been deployed to ensure the safety of all participants and the general public during the celebrations. The government is urging the public to cooperate with the security forces and follow all the necessary measures to ensure a peaceful and successful event.

As Somalia marks its Independence Day, it is a time for reflection on the progress made so far and the challenges that lie ahead.

The government is committed to working towards a more prosperous and peaceful future for all Somalis and calls on its citizens to join hands in building a better Somalia.

