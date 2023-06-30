Banadir Region Takes Over Marking of 8th Grade Exams in Mogadishu

The marking of exams for over thirty thousand 8th grade students is currently underway at the General Kahiye Center in Mogadishu.

The administration of Banadir Region has taken over the conducting, marking, and publication of the results to ensure that students can receive their hard-earned grades.

Various officials from the People’s Assembly, Civil Society Organizations, Research Institute, Education Association, and other top officials are monitoring the marking process at the General Kahiye Center.

The leaders have praised the teachers for their efforts in distinguishing the results of each student from the different schools in Mogadishu.

The 8th grade examination is a crucial milestone for students hoping to pass to the 1st grade of high school (Form One). The results of the exams are eagerly awaited by almost 34 thousand students who have sat for the exams and their parents who have supported them in reaching this level.

The publication of the results will be a momentous occasion for them, as it will determine their academic future.

The administration of Banadir Region is expected to schedule the time for the announcement of the 8th grade examination results. This occasion will be celebrated by students, parents, and teachers alike, as it signifies the culmination of a year of hard work and dedication.

The education sector in Somalia has faced significant challenges over the years, including insecurity, lack of resources, and a shortage of qualified teachers. However, the government is committed to improving the education sector and ensuring that all children have access to quality education.

The marking of the 8th-grade exams is a testament to the government’s commitment to improving the education sector. The involvement of various officials in monitoring the marking process is a sign of the government’s determination to ensure that the exams are marked fairly and accurately.

As the administration of Banadir Region prepares to announce the results of the 8th grade exams, the government is urging all stakeholders to continue their efforts to improve the education sector in Somalia.

The government is committed to providing all children with access to quality education and hopes that the publication of the 8th grade results will inspire students to work harder and aim higher in their academic pursuits.

