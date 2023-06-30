Man Accused of Child Theft Apprehended by Banadir Police

The police force in the general division of Banadir region recently presented a man accused of stealing a child, who is now in their custody.

The suspect was apprehended by police in Wadajir district station in Mogadishu, following a tip-off about the case.

The police of Banadir region have not yet revealed the official names of the accused man or the identity of the child he is alleged to have stolen.

It is also unclear whether the child is a boy or a girl, and where the child is currently located.

In a statement released by the command of general Banadir Police, they announced the arrest of the suspect and presented his photo to the public. The police have increased their operations in different parts of the Banadir region, often exposing people accused of various crimes.

The Banadir police are committed to maintaining law and order in the region, and this recent arrest is a testament to their dedication.

The theft of a child is a serious crime, and the police are working to ensure that justice is served.

The Banadir police are urging anyone with information about this case or any other criminal activity to come forward and assist in their investigations. The police are also reminding the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their communities.

The arrest of the accused man is a positive step towards ensuring the safety and security of the people in the Banadir region.

The police are calling on the public to support their efforts to combat crime and uphold the law.

