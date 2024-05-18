Somalia Federal Government Minister of Planning, Investment and Economic Development Mohamud Beenebene has on Wednesday met with USAID Somalia Mission Director Sheri Nouane Duncan-Jones.

The meeting in the capital Mogadishu covered various important items including discussions on the recent developments, including the USAID portfolio review in Mogadishu, the transition from National Development Plan (NDP-9) to National Transformation Plan (NTP).

Discussions also focused on collaboration in Aid Architecture, the utilization of the country system and the upcoming Development Objective Assistance Agreement (DOAG) which is instrumental in supporting Somalia on multiple fronts.

On the other hand, minister Beenebene held a productive meeting with a visiting German delegation led by Katharina Foeldi, Somalia Lead at the German Ministry of Development Cooperation.

They deliberated the progress and challenges of the projects under the development cooperation between Somalia and Germany.

Both sides underscored the significance of closer cooperation for the benefits of the two countries.