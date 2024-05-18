On Thursday , officials from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia ( ATMIS) Police advisors mentored Somali police officers (SPF) officers on community policing at Waberri Station in Mogadishu.

According to a statement from ATMIS, the Somali police officers were taken through the basics of gathering intelligence, securing public events and strengthening police-community partnerships.

ATMIS Police said that it is mandated to train, mentor and advise the Somali Police Force on matters security.

On a different development, ATMIS Burundi National Defence (BNDF) troops stationed in Balcad Forward Operating Base (FOB) organised a free medical camp for residents of Balcad district, Middle Shabelle region.

The medics were ATMIS Burundi officers.

The Mission outlined that Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) is important to supporting local communities within ATMIS Area of Responsibility (AoR).

.

ATMIS has recently been conducting free medical camps and providing humanitarian relief support to the Somali people as parts of its efforts to extend services to the vulnerable families in the Somali community and build a formidable and strong collaboration between the force and the people in s bid to defeat Al-Shabab.