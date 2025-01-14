Somalia’s Minister of Family and Human Rights Development, Khadija Makhzumi, held meeting with leaders from various Somali women’s groups in Mogadishu.

The meeting discussed strategies for increasing their involvement in political processes and community development.

The session, which took place on Sunday, focused on ensuring women play a crucial role in the upcoming elections and broader societal progress.

Minister Makhzumi addressed the group with a vision for a future where Somali women not only lead but are actively involved in shaping policies that will impact their communities.

She highlighted the government’s ongoing commitment to improving gender equality, particularly in advancing women’s representation within government structures and the political sphere.

The meeting underscored the importance of promoting leadership at all levels, as well as facilitating platforms for women to engage in decision-making processes. The Minister called for concerted efforts to create enabling environments that empower women to take on leadership roles, both within their communities and in the upcoming elections.

Key discussions focused on equipping women with the skills and confidence necessary to participate actively in the electoral process.

With the elections fast approaching, Minister Makhzumi encouraged women to step up, not only as voters but as candidates, stressing that their participation is essential for a democratic and inclusive society.

The session also explored ways to enhance collaboration between the Ministry, women’s groups, and local communities to drive social change and development initiatives that address the specific needs of women and girls.

Minister Makhzumi stressed that the active involvement of Somali women is vital to the successful and sustainable development of the nation.

As the meeting concluded, the Minister reiterated her commitment to ensuring women’s voices are heard at every level, particularly in areas of governance, social reforms, and political participation.

The event marks a critical step forward in integrating Somali women into the country’s broader political and social reforms.