On Sunday, the Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation, Ali Yusuf Hosh, chaired a key monthly management meeting with the Directors and Senior Advisors of the Ministry. The session, held at the Ministry’s headquarters, was centered around strengthening the country’s reconciliation and peacebuilding initiatives.

During the meeting, Minister Hosh emphasized the critical importance of promoting national unity and fostering peaceful coexistence across Somalia.

The discussions aimed to evaluate and advance ongoing projects that support the Ministry’s mission to rebuild and unify the country, particularly focusing on reconciliation efforts in regions affected by conflict.

The Minister and the senior leadership discussed various strategies and frameworks that could be implemented to address the challenges facing the Ministry’s peacebuilding activities. Emphasis was placed on collaboration with local communities, other governmental agencies, and international partners to ensure the success of these crucial initiatives.

Ali Yusuf Hosh urged the team to continue working diligently to create an environment conducive to dialogue and understanding, ultimately contributing to Somalia’s long-term peace and stability.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to follow through on the outlined plans, with a focus on enhancing security, rebuilding trust, and fostering unity within Somali communities.