Somali National Disaster Management Agency ( SODMA) Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim Abdulle on Monday met with women researchers specializing in disaster management and climate change to discuss their growing role in improving disaster resilience and reducing risks in Somalia.

The meeting, held at the Agency’s headquarters, underscored the critical contributions women can make in addressing the country’s pressing humanitarian challenges.

The Commissioner emphasized the importance of women’s leadership in disaster risk reduction, noting that the female researchers play a key role in identifying solutions that can be integrated into community-focused relief efforts. With climate change becoming an increasingly urgent issue for Somalia,

Commisioner Moallim stressed that women’s involvement is essential to creating sustainable strategies for both disaster relief and long-term resilience.

Mr. Mahamud pointed out that women and children are disproportionately affected by crises, with 70% of the impact falling on them.

He highlighted that empowering women researchers in public institutions and other national development efforts is vital for creating lasting and impactful change. He commended their work on disaster management and encouraged them to continue utilizing their expertise to strengthen the nation’s resilience against future crises.

Additionally, the Commissioner recognized that women have a unique ability to drive change, particularly in vulnerable communities that are often the hardest hit by humanitarian and climate-related disasters.

By harnessing the skills and knowledge of women researchers, Somalia can take bold steps towards more effective disaster response, poverty alleviation, and enhanced climate change adaptation.

The meeting also marked a commitment to greater collaboration between government institutions and women’s research groups, ensuring their work is supported and their contributions acknowledged within national policy frameworks.

Mr. Mahamud called for more integration of gender-sensitive approaches in disaster management strategies, reflecting the crucial role women can play in shaping a more resilient and prosperous Somalia.