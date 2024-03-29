Puntland State President chairs over cabinet meeting tackled security and completion of democratic processes in the regional State

Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni alongside his Deputy Ilyaas Osman Lugatoor on Thursday chaired Cabinet meeting in the region’s administrative capital of Garowe.

During the meeting the cabinet discussed various important issues including strengthening democratic process and the current security situation in the regional State.

The council highlighted the importance of completion of the local council elections and conclusion on the selection of the Puntland State electoral commission members.

The Minister of security briefed the council on the current security situation unfolding in the regional State.

Also, the ministry of Health presented reports on ways of curtailing the spread of contagious diseases in the regional State.

President Deni who spoke at the meeting urged the cabinet members to execute their mandate and responsibilities diligently and in accordance with the established laws and the constitution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

