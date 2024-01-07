Large demos rock Borama and Lughaya towns as residents protest against Ethiopia – Somaliand port deal

Residents of Borama town, the capital of Awdal on Sunday took to the streets to protest against the controversial Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland in Addis Ababa on Monday 1st of January, 2024.

Irate residents who spoke to the media termed the agreement unlawful and unenforceable.

The residents vehemently dismissed the port deal saying our sea is not for sale.

In a similar development, angry youth of Lughaya district, Awdal region, where Ethiopia wants to build maritime naval base have come out to vehemently oppose the deal.

The youth said they will not allow foreigners to alleniate their ancestral land from them.

They vowed to take arms against anyone who tries to annex land from them.

Somaliland Minister of Commerce, Mohamed Hassan Saajin, recently said that Ethiopia is only interested in taking away land from Somaliland but not investing in a seaport.

He added that the agreement the Ethiopian government reached with Somaliland is a decoy by the former to dupe Somalis and extend their borders.

Large demonstrations in areas under the Somaliland administration have been reported in the last few days with residents expressing disappointment with the incumbency of Muse Bihi Abdi whom they accused of high handedness and incompetency.

Somalia Federal Government has termed the MOU between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Muse Bihi null and void and unworkable.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday evening signed a law that nullified and annulled the condemned agreement between the two parties.

The international community has also weighed on and called for respect to Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

