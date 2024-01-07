Somalia Ministry of Planning launches five year strategic planning in Mogadishu

Somalia’s Ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development has on Saturday unveiled its 5-year strategic plan (2024-2028), which aims to seize opportunities and overcome challenges in the Nation’s capital Mogadishu.

According to the Ministry, the plan empowers every employee to work towards achieving the goals and objectives of the Ministry.

The Plan aligns with national budgets and secured partners’ support, ensuring a united approach to the national priorities.

A statement from the ministry also added that the multifaceted strategy integrates planning, coordination, investments, and partnerships, all of which will foster sustainable socio-economic development.

Mohamud Beenebene, the Minister of planning who launched the strategic planning meeting urged the ministry’s workforce to ensure they uphold the values of the ministry so as to realise its objectives in the next five years.

He called on the staff of the ministry to embrace teamwork and professionalism in a bid to achieve the critical strategic planning for the ministry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

