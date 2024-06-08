The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Somali Federal Government Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh on Saturday chaired the Ministry’s Monthly Management Meeting in the capital Mogadishu.

During the meeting, Minister Hosh received updates from the departments of Human Resources, Planning, Federalism, and the Local Government Institute among others.

The meeting was attended by the State and Deputy Ministers of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation H.E Sadad Alio and H.E AbdiHakim Ashkir as well as the Director General, Department Directors, and Senior Advisors