Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, announced on Thursday that Iran is ready to strengthen its relationships with African countries, with a special focus on Somalia.

His comments were made during a meeting with Somalia’s Foreign Minister, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Bagheri Kani emphasized that Iran sees great potential in building stronger ties with African nations, including Somalia. He highlighted the importance of unity among Islamic nations to protect their common interests and stand against external threats.

Somalia’s Foreign Minister Fiqi welcomed the renewed dialogue, praising Iran for its support of Palestine and acknowledging Iran’s help in Somalia’s fight against terrorism, especially against the Al-Shabaab insurgency.

The relationship between Iran and Somalia hasn’t always been smooth. In 2014, there was hope that the two countries might grow closer, but by 2016, Somalia broke off diplomatic ties with Iran, accusing it of interfering in its internal affairs.

This move aligned Somalia more closely with Saudi Arabia, which gave Somalia a $50 million aid package on the same day it cut ties with Iran.

In 2024, however, signs of reconciliation have emerged. In March, Somalia released 33 Iranian fishermen detained for illegal fishing in Somali waters, seen as a gesture of goodwill towards Tehran.

Later, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud sent condolences to Iran after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, further signalling a potential shift in relations.

Iran’s outreach to Somalia is part of a larger strategy to expand its influence in Africa. The continent is becoming an increasingly important battleground for geopolitical influence, with Iran looking to build new alliances while navigating complex local politics.