The Somali Coast Guard recently conducted a joint Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) exercise with the European Union’s Operation ATALANTA.

This collaborative training aims to enhance the Coast Guard’s capabilities in safely boarding and searching vessels suspected of illegal activities within Somali waters.

The VBSS exercise is a crucial step in building the Somali Coast Guard’s ability to protect the nation’s waters from various maritime threats, including piracy, illegal fishing, and other criminal activities. By working alongside EU Operation ATALANTA, Somalia is reinforcing its commitment to maintaining security and sovereignty in its territorial waters.

Operation ATALANTA, launched in 2008 by the European Union, has played a significant role in addressing piracy off the coast of Somalia, one of the world’s most notorious maritime crime hotspots.

The mission, part of the EU’s Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP), has been instrumental in reducing piracy in the region by providing naval escorts to World Food Programme (WFP) vessels, deterring piracy through patrols, and supporting capacity-building efforts for Somali maritime forces.

The partnership between the Somali Coast Guard and EU Operation ATALANTA underscores the importance of international cooperation in combating maritime crimes. The exercise not only improves the technical skills of Somali forces but also strengthens their ability to respond swiftly and effectively to suspicious vessels operating within their jurisdiction.

Through these joint exercises, the Somali Coast Guard is better equipped to deter criminal activities, ensuring that Somali waters remain secure for legitimate maritime traffic.

Operation ATALANTA was established in response to the surge in piracy off the coast of Somalia, which threatened international shipping routes and posed a severe risk to global trade.

The operation’s success over the years has significantly reduced the frequency of pirate attacks in the region. However, the threat of piracy, along with other maritime crimes such as illegal fishing, remains a concern, making continued cooperation and capacity-building efforts essential.