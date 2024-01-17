Garissa’s Water Future: World Bank supports Forum Addresses Challenges And Solutions

Garissa – Stakeholders in Garissa participated in a Consultation Workshop, a crucial component of the Horn of Africa GroundWater for Resilience Program (HoAGW4RP) on Wednesday.

The initiative, a World Bank-funded initiative, is actively addressing water challenges in five Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) Counties: Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa.

Approximately 1.5 million people across these regions stand to benefit from integrated projects encompassing water resource management, water services, and sanitation services.

Coordinated by the Department of Water Resources in the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation (MoWSI), the Water Resources Authority plays a crucial role as an implementing agency in this program.

Abdi Omar Ali, the regional manager for Tana Basin under the Water Resources Authority (WRA) said the project focuses on interventions in aquifer systems with regional and transboundary implications in the Kenya ASAL areas and drought affected communities within the North and North Eastern Development Initiative (NEDI) counties bordering Ethiopia and Somalia.

He stated, “As stakeholders, we have agreed to spearhead conserve groundwater resources and build resilience against drought.”

Enhancing monitoring, information, and knowledge systems in groundwater management, aquifer assessments, development, and management plans have been identified as the best intervention to protect groundwater resources and build resilience against drought.

Garissa County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Water Water and Environment Ahmed Ibrahim said gathering was significant in empowering local stakeholders, ensuring their active participation in shaping the future of water resource management in Garissa County.

“Such collaborative workshops are pivotal in aligning projects with the specific needs and priorities of the communities they serve. Garissa County, with its rich diversity and unique challenges, stands as a key player in this region-wide initiative, he said.

In a warm welcome to the participants of the Water Resources Initiative in Garissa, Commissioner Mwangi Meru emphasized the critical link between water resources and security.

Addressing the media, he highlighted how conflicts in the northeastern region often stem from challenges related to water, pasture, and livestock, leading to heightened insecurity.

Commissioner Meru expressed gratitude for the resources brought on board by the initiative, particularly from the World Bank.

He underscored the untapped potential of underground water in the entire northern region, citing geological studies that reveal substantial underground water resources.

“I believe that with the collaboration of global and national resources, there is an opportunity to tap into these reserves and significantly enhance regional security,” he said.

He recognized the collective effort required to address security challenges and stressed the readiness of the national and county governments to provide the necessary resources for successful implementation.

“Additionally, based on geological studies conducted across the entire northern region, it is evident that there is a substantial amount of untapped underground water,” said the County Commissioner.

He added, “We are optimistic that, with the support of resources from the World Bank and our country, we can harness these water resources to enhance our security measures.”

During the summit, partners agreed on the significance of selecting priority sub-catchment areas crucial for the success of the project.

The role of groundwater in the region was also highlighted, and commitment committed to continue investment and policy action with a request to development partners to expedite preparation and approval of the projects they plan to support.

The gathering aimed to empower local stakeholders, ensuring their active participation in shaping the future of water resource management in Garissa County.

The two-day workshop underscored communities in Garissa’s dedication in ensuring sustainable water access and management. It aligns with the overarching goals of the project, contributing to the establishment of a water-resilient future for the Horn of Africa borderlands.

