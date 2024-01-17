Stakeholders Collaborate in Mandera County to Shape Water Resilience Program Implementation

Mandera – Stakeholders in Mandera led by Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif gathered for a workshop to discuss water resource management, water services, and sanitation services in the county on Wednesday. The focus of the session was the selection of priority sub-catchment areas under the Horn of Africa GroundWater for Resilience Program (HoAGW4RP).

The program spanning five Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) Counties – Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa – aims to benefit approximately 1.5 million people through integrated projects encompassing water resource management, water services, and sanitation services. The initiative, funded by the World Bank, aligns with its objective to enhance sustainable access and management of groundwater in the Horn of Africa borderlands.

The consultation workshop in Mandera County involved key figures including Governor Mohamed Adan Khalif, County Commissioner Amos Mariba, and Mohamud Edda, the Chief Executive Officer for Water, Mandera County.

The event aimed to foster collaboration and gather insights from various stakeholders, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive approach to selecting priority sub-catchment area

Coordinated by the Department of Water Resources in the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation (MoWSI), the Water Resources Authority plays a crucial role as an implementing agency in this program.

Ewaso Ng’iro North Basin Area Coordinator, John Munyao, conveyed gratitude on behalf of the Water Resource Authority (WRA) team, acknowledging the county government of Mandera for providing an excellent environment for their activities.

He expressed appreciation for the accommodation that facilitated the seamless implementation of sub-components 1A and 2B, supporting the concurrent efforts of the county in implementing sub-component 2A.

“We are running concurrently and synchronize our activities. Apart from rehabilitating the boreholes, we’ll also focus on the aspects of recharge so that the boreholes are rehabilitated under the sub-component, then WIA complements that work by ensuring adequate recharge for the sustainability of those water projects, said Mr. Munyao.

This strategic approach he said will ensure that the rehabilitated boreholes receive adequate recharge for the sustainability of water projects.

“This collaborative effort will guarantee sufficient access to water for the residents of the five counties involved in the project,” he said.

Munyao emphasized the shared objective of both the WRA team and the county government: to enhance water access for the people of Mandera County and the other four counties covered by the project.

Before the workshop commenced, a delegation from the Water Resources Authority (WRA) paid courtesy calls at the County Commissioner’s office and the Governor’s office, emphasising the importance of partnership and collaboration in implementing this significant program.

The success of this consultation marks a positive step towards ensuring water resilience in the Horn of Africa, with communities actively engaged in shaping the program’s direction. The stakeholders expressed commitment to the sustainable access and management of groundwater, reinforcing the broader goals of the initiative.

Dr. Mahmud Edda, the County Executive for Water Energy Environment Climate Change in Mandera County, expressed gratitude to partners implementing a significant component of the Horn of Africa Project. During their visit, these partners engaged with county stakeholders to enhance water access.

He extended a warm welcome and appreciation to partners involved in implementing a crucial component of the Horn of Africa Project.

Dr. Mahmud Edda highlighted the objective of ensuring water access for all Mandera County residents, aligning with the county government’s vision.

He expressed immense thanks to the National Government Ministry of Health, the World Bank, and all involved parties for their contributions to the transformative aspects of providing water to the county residents.

“The fact that WRA is opening its office here in Mandera County is a great step. The Ministry of Water is committed to supporting the ground team with all the necessary resources,” he said.

Dr. Mahmud Edda assured the WRA team of the county’s full support, emphasizing a collaborative and purposeful journey to secure access to safe drinking water, a fundamental right for the people of Mandera.

“The fact that WRA is opening its office here in Mandera County is a great step. The Ministry of Water is committed to supporting the ground team with all the necessary resources.”

The next phase of the program will witness the implementation of selected projects, further advancing the cause of water resilience and resource management in the region.

The Water Resources Authority will serve as the implementing agency for managed aquifer recharge infrastructure. This encompasses various structures such as Berkads, water pans, subsurface dams, sand dams, Djabias, infiltration ponds/galleries, channel spreading, barriers, bunds, and trenches. The initiative also involves the gazettement of groundwater recharge areas, commonly referred to as groundwater conservation areas.

Furthermore, community-led conservation activities will play a significant role including the adoption of conservation-friendly livelihoods such as growing pastures, beading, beekeeping, and tree cultivation. The comprehensive approach aims to enhance groundwater recharge, promote sustainable water management, and engage communities in conservation efforts for long-term environmental resilience.

Mandera County faces challenges of water scarcity and inadequate sanitation. According to the Kenya Integrated Household Budget Survey (KIHBS) conducted in 2005/2006, only 34.6 percent of the population had access to safe drinking water, significantly lower than the national average of 57 percent during that period.

The region is susceptible to various disasters, including recurring droughts, floods, conflicts, and famine. Effective disaster response coordination teams, early warning systems, and appropriate responses are crucial to mitigate livelihood losses and manage the adverse impacts of these disasters.

To address water scarcity, the county and partners have implemented measures such as increased water harvesting techniques. Studying past incidents and factoring in the cost of disasters has aided in developing more resilient strategies since the onset of devolution in 2013, progress in enhancing water sources have been made.

Initially starting with only 260 water sources, the county now boasts 755 water sources as of July 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

