In a live town hall meeting with the media, Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama addressed a range of critical issues impacting Somalia’s development and foreign relations.

The session, which included journalists from major media houses across the country, saw the Deputy Prime Minister provide extensive insights into the government’s ongoing initiatives and strategic priorities.

During the meeting, Jama highlighted key advancements in Somalia’s education sector, detailing efforts to improve access and quality. He also discussed the government’s commitment to enhancing public health services, ensuring better delivery of care to citizens. Additionally, Jama emphasized the progress being made in Somalia’s national liberation efforts, alongside the government’s achievements in strengthening foreign policy ties.

The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated the government’s dedication to creating a more prosperous, secure, and stable Somalia, underscoring the importance of continued collaboration with both local and international partners.