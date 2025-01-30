The Somali Journalists Syndicate (SJS) has officially launched a new round of training focused on empowering female journalists in Somalia. This program, which commenced today in Mogadishu, is part of an ongoing effort to enhance the skills and capacity of women working in the Somali media industry.

The training is designed for both experienced female journalists and newcomers, aiming to foster professional independence and confidence.

The initiative encourages women journalists to feel empowered in their roles, enabling them to work freely and autonomously, without fear or restriction, in any situation or location.

The program is part of a broader set of capacity-building efforts supported by the Government and People of Canada who have extended their assistance to help elevate the role of women in journalism in Somalia.

The training provides participants with essential skills to navigate the challenges they face in the media sector, ensuring they are equipped to thrive in an increasingly dynamic and challenging environment.

At the launch event, senior leadership of the Somali Journalists Syndicate expressed their gratitude for the invaluable support from Canada, acknowledging that this collaboration will play a crucial role in advancing the participation of women in Somali journalism and ensuring gender equality within the profession.

Through initiatives like this, SJS aims to create an inclusive media landscape in Somalia where women have equal opportunities to contribute to the country’s media and communication sector.

The ongoing support from international partners, including Canada, continues to be a pivotal factor in driving forward the professional development of female journalists in the country.

END