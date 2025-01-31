On Thursday, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud welcomed eight new ambassadors to Somalia during a formal ceremony held at Villa Somalia.

The event marked the presentation of credentials from ambassadors representing Sudan, Palestine, Thailand, Tanzania, Portugal, Rwanda, Algeria, and Japan.

The newly accredited diplomats included:

1. Amb. Abdirahman Khalil Ahmed – Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan

2. Amb. Rowaid Adil Mohamed – Ambassador of Palestine

3. Amb. Morakot Janemathukorn – Ambassador of Thailand

4. Amb. Bernard Yohana Kibesse – Ambassador of Tanzania

5. Amb. Ana Filomena da Costa Rocha – Ambassador of Portugal

6. Amb. Martin K. Ngoga – Ambassador of Rwanda

7. Amb. Mahi Boumediene – Ambassador of Algeria

8. Amb. Matsuura Hiroshi – Ambassador of Japan

During the ceremony, President Mohamud expressed Somalia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with these nations, emphasizing the significance of increased cooperation in areas such as diplomacy, economic development, and national security.

He underscored the importance of fostering closer ties to achieve mutual goals and enhance Somalia’s global standing.

The President’s remarks reflect Somalia’s ongoing efforts to build robust partnerships with international stakeholders as part of its broader strategy for national development and regional stability.