The Second Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Abdisalaan Abdi Ali (Dhaay), chaired a key meeting focused on advancing the government’s social development pillar. The meeting addressed the critical need to accelerate the delivery of various public services to Somalia’s population.

The session, which was attended by relevant ministries and agencies engaged in social affairs, provided a platform for presentations on human capacity development and the enhancement of public service delivery.

Key ministries, including those of Health, Education, and Youth, presented updates on their ongoing efforts and progress in their respective sectors.

During the meeting, Mr. Abdisalaaan emphasized that the social development pillar plays a pivotal role in the overall progress of the Somali people.

He urged the ministries involved to speed up efforts aimed at improving the quality and accessibility of essential services, ensuring the timely and effective implementation of the National Development Plan.

The discussions were aimed at identifying challenges and finding solutions to the obstacles hindering service delivery in the country.

By prioritizing the strengthening of human capacity and institutional development, the government aims to improve health, education, and youth empowerment services, which are vital to the country’s long-term stability and growth.

Mr. Abdisalaan reiterated the government’s commitment to advancing the socio-economic well-being of the Somali population through improved services and better governance, which is critical to achieving sustainable development goals.

He stressed the importance of inter-ministerial collaboration and coordination to ensure that the government’s development agenda aligns with the needs of the people.

The meeting marks a significant step in the Somali government’s efforts to revitalize public services and improve the quality of life for its citizens.

It sets the stage for further strategic initiatives aimed at accelerating development across key sectors of the economy and society.