A delegation from the National Independent Electoral Commission and the Boundary Commission arrived today in Baidoa the administrative capital of South West State.

The delegation was warmly received by local officials at the Shaati Gaduud Airport.

The purpose of the delegation’s visit is to speed up preparations for the upcoming one-person, one-vote election in Somalia. The National Electoral Commission recently announced the election timetable, including the opening of political party registration.

Political party registration began on January 20th and will run until March 31, 2025. During this period, political organizations will receive certification and sign the newly introduced election laws.

The Commission has also indicated plans to visit newly surveyed areas to ensure that residents are able to exercise their voting rights and select their political representatives, paving the way for a direct election process.