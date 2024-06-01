Somali National Disaster Management Agency Commissioner Mahamuud Moallim has on Friday met with the Somalia’s South West State Abdiaziz Hassan Mohammed Laftagareen.

The meeting between the two officials took place in Baidoa town, the interim administrative capital.

They engaged discussions on various issues including the current humanitarian situation, aid delivery strategies, and support for those affected by ongoing conflicts.

They also discussed participation in stabilization programs and expedited implementation of South West State projects by SODMA in partnership with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, financed by the World Bank.

The President expressed gratitude to the Agency and its leadership for its unwavering support to the Somali people and for its incredible work and efforts to helping the Somali people affected by natural calamities across the country.