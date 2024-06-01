The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Maalam Faqi Ahmed, today Wednesday, held a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Dr. Shaa Al-Zindani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Yemen, on the sidelines of the Chinese Arab Forum, which is scheduled to be launched on Thursday in Beijing.

During the meeting, ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation between the two sister countries, and a number of political and security issues, including preventing terrorist groups from exploiting the maritime corridor between the two countries, as well as developments in regional and international situations of mutual interest.