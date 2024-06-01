The Special Representative of the African Union Chairperson (SRCC) and Head of ATMIS, Amb. Souef Mohamed El-amine visited Ceel Jaale FOB in Lower Shabelle.

The main aim of his visit was to assess the security situation, troops’ well-being and brief them on the upcoming Phase 3 drawdown.

According to a statement from ATMIS, Amb. commended ATMIS Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) troops for their dedication in fostering peace, stability and strong community ties.

During the visit, the SRCC launched a free medical camp organised by the UPDF troops and later held discussions with SNA Force troops and the local community.

The SRCC was joined by ATMIS military Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen Kindu Gezu, ATMIS Sector 1 Commander Brig. Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi, and other top ATMIS officials.