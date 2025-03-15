Mohamed Moalim Abdulle, the Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA), along with a delegation that includes Dr. Cabdullaahi Muuse Axmed, Director of the Agency’s Health Department, medical professionals from SoDMA, and representatives from Medina Hospital, arrived today in Jalalaqsi district, Hiiraan region.

The visit aims to reinforce ongoing humanitarian aid initiatives and assess the living conditions in Jalalaqsi and its surrounding areas.

During the visit, the delegation distributed essential relief supplies, including food and medicine, to the local population, with a focus on vulnerable groups.

The aid was formally handed over to the leadership of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Emergency Response of Hirshabelle and the local district administration.

The delegation was warmly received at Jalalaqsi Airport by several key officials, including Maalik Abdalla, a member of the Somali Parliament, Abdifatah Mohamed Yuusuf, Director-General of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Emergency Response in Hirshabelle, and Nuur Mohamed Absuge (Nuur Dheere), the Mayor of Jalalaqsi, among others.

This visit underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the ongoing humanitarian challenges in the region and ensuring that aid reaches those most in need.