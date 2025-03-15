A two-day Emergency Relief Training program commenced on Friday at the headquarters of the Australian Security and Support Operations Management (AUSSOM).

The training, aimed at bolstering essential life-saving capabilities, is tailored for both security and civilian personnel.

Facilitated by a team of experienced medical professionals, the program focuses on equipping participants with vital skills necessary to effectively respond in critical medical situations.

This initiative reflects AUSSOM’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that personnel are fully prepared to handle emergency situations, ultimately improving their capacity to save lives in high-stress, high-risk environments.

The comprehensive training will cover a wide range of medical procedures, from basic first aid to more advanced emergency response techniques.

With an emphasis on practical application, the course is designed to enhance the overall effectiveness of security and civilian teams during humanitarian crises, natural disasters, and other emergency scenarios.

The program is expected to significantly improve the immediate medical response times of participants, helping to mitigate the impact of medical emergencies and ultimately contribute to saving lives in times of need.