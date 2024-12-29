The former President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, has issued a strong warning about the escalating clan conflicts in the country, describing the recent killings of Somali National Army personnel in the Middle Shabelle region as a threat to the unity and stability of the country.

In a press statement released on Saturday, Farmaajo urged the warring factions to halt the fighting, emphasizing that ongoing conflicts bring no victories other than destruction. “Clan-based conflicts rooted in division and hatred bring no success – only death and despair,” he said.

Farmaajo’s statement follows a recent attack in the El- Baraf area, where senior members of the Somali National Army were allegedly targeted due to clan-based motives.

These killings have raised concerns about the politicization of Somalia’s security forces, which are constitutionally mandated to avoid clan-based affiliations.

“These acts undermine the foundation of our national army and threaten the integrity of Somalia’s security forces,” Farmaajo added, warning that such incidents could further destabilize the country.

Clan-based conflicts have plagued Somalia for several decades, with regions like Hirshabelle, rich in fertile land and strategic resources, being frequent flashpoints. The struggle over resources, compounded by historical grievances and mismanagement, has fueled violent clashes, hindering peace and progress.

Analysts warn that if decisive action is not taken, these confrontations could jeopardize Somalia’s fragile progress towards stability. “Clan-based violence not only undermines reconciliation efforts but also weakens the legitimacy of Somalia’s nation-building process,” said a local security expert.

Farmaajo has called on both the federal government and regional leaders to prioritize national unity and serve as role models. “Leaders at all levels must strengthen Somali nationalism and reconciliation. Their actions, or inaction, shape the path of progress for our people,” he stated.

He also urged religious leaders, traditional elders, and civil society to mediate peace efforts. “The strength of the Somali people lies in their culture. The time has come for these traditions to heal divisions rather than perpetuate them,” Farmaajo concluded.