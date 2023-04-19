Authorities in Mogadishu to enhance security ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations

The Somali government has announced its intentions to ramp up security measures in anticipation of Eid al-Fitr celebrations, which will mark the end of Ramadan this week.

During a meeting in the capital attended by the Governor of Banadir Region, the Police Chief, the Director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), the Chairman of the Military Court, and other high-ranking officials reviewed plans to enhance security in the capital city, Mogadishu.

The meeting, chaired by Mohamed Ali Hagaa, the Minister of State for Security, focused on reinforcing security measures and implementing the Arms Control Act in Mogadishu.

The officials also agreed to launch a security operation named Ciltire to ensure a more secure environment for the citizens of Mogadishu.

The operation’s success is expected to play a crucial role in building peace and stability in the region. To achieve this, the forces behind the operation will collaborate closely with the security forces.

These efforts form part of broader attempts to increase the security of Mogadishu.

Just last week, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared his intentions to ban heavy weapons in Mogadishu, as well as prohibiting the importation of all types of military gear, from uniforms to boots to equipment.

Together, these measures serve as an important step towards creating a more secure Somalia that is conducive to peace and development.

