The African Union (AU) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Somalia’s stability in 2025 through ongoing peacekeeping and post-conflict recovery efforts.

On January 1, 2025, the African Union Stabilization and Support Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) officially replaced the African Union Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). This transition marks a significant step in transferring national security responsibilities to Somali forces, signaling progress in the country’s security and stabilization.

In his New Year’s message, AU Special Representative to Somalia, Mohamed El-Amine Souef, underscored that 2024 was a critical year for Somalia, with notable advancements in peace and security, made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Somali government and the AU’s Eastern African Peacekeeping Force.

“AUSSOM began operations on January 1, 2025, following the UN Security Council resolution 2767 (2024). It will continue the successes achieved by ATMIS to ensure Somalia reaches lasting peace and security,” stated Souef.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) had previously endorsed the transition from ATMIS to AUSSOM, which has already facilitated the transfer of military bases to Somali security forces in accordance with the country’s Transition Plan. This move highlights the increasing capacity of Somalia’s security forces to independently manage national security.

Beyond security operations, ATMIS has worked with development partners to implement projects in newly liberated areas. These initiatives include the construction of essential infrastructure, such as wells, schools, police stations, and health facilities, all aimed at improving the living conditions of the Somali people.

Souef assured that AUSSOM will continue to work closely with partners, guided by the AU Peace and Security Council and UNSC resolutions. The UNSC has also authorized AU members to take necessary measures over the next 12 months to support Somalia’s efforts in reducing the influence of Al-Shabaab and other affiliated groups, including ISIS (Daesh).

In another significant milestone, Somalia will assume its role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in January 2025. This achievement reflects the country’s growing presence in global peace and security discussions.

Furthermore, Somalia continues its economic revitalization, having joined the East African Community (EAC) in March 2024, a regional trade bloc with over 170 million members. With its strategic location along Africa’s longest coastline and abundant natural resources, Somalia is poised to become a key economic player in the region.