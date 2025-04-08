On Monday, Burundian troops from the African Union Strategic Support Operations Mission (AUSSOM) provided a security escort for senior officials from the Hirshabelle State.

The delegation traveled from Jowhar Airfield to Balcad in order to assess the region’s security and humanitarian conditions.

The visit, led by Assistant Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Omar Mohamed Omar, aimed to review the security reports and explore ways to enhance intelligence sharing between AUSSOM troops and Somali security forces.

This collaboration is seen as a vital step in the ongoing effort to counter the threat posed by Al-Shabaab militants in the region.

The officials were also able to meet with Lt. Col Ndayihimbaze Emmanuel, Commander of AUSSOM’s Forward Operating Base in Balcad.

The delegation expressed their gratitude for the warm reception and support from AUSSOM forces during their visit.

This initiative highlights the continued efforts to strengthen security and improve coordination between international peacekeeping forces and Somali authorities in the fight against terrorism and to improve humanitarian conditions in the region.