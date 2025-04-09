The Ministry of Education, Culture, and Higher Education of Somalia successfully organized a two-day technical workshop on April 7-8, 2025, in Mogadishu aimed at advancing the Climate Smart Education Systems – Strategic Capability Initiative (CSESI).

The event gathered federal and state education officials, alongside key development partners, to identify and prioritize actions across seven thematic areas essential to building a climate-resilient education system in Somalia.

The workshop focused on key issues such as policy development, data management, infrastructure, and curriculum design to ensure that Somalia’s education system can withstand climate-related disruptions.

During the discussions, participants emphasized the urgent need to enhance resilience to climate impacts, improve coordination across various sectors, and facilitate better access to climate finance to support the education sector’s adaptation to climate change.

One of the critical outcomes of the workshop was the recognition of the importance of integrating climate change education into teacher training programs and national education planning.

Participants also explored ways to strengthen the safety of schools, promote the development of sustainable infrastructure, and enhance the capacity of education systems to tackle climate-related challenges.

The outcomes from the workshop will serve as a guiding framework for future actions aimed at improving school safety, fostering sustainable infrastructure, and building the necessary capabilities to address climate change challenges.

These actions align with Somalia’s national priorities and global climate commitments, ensuring the education sector’s contribution to a more sustainable and resilient future.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in Somalia’s efforts to incorporate climate-smart strategies into its education system and promote sustainable development through education.