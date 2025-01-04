Somali National Armed forces stationed in Hudur, the capital of the Bakool region, have carried out operations against Al-Shabaab militants located in the surrounding areas of the town.

The operation, conducted by newly trained forces integrated into the Somali military and stationed in Xudur, reportedly inflicted damage on Al-Shabaab fighters in the outskirts of the Bakool region’s capital.

Additionally, military officials indicated that they successfully targeted Al-Shabaab members in areas such as Banjinaay and Aboore, which are situated between Xudur and Ceel-berde, also in the Bakool region.

Following the operation, the forces withdrew from the areas, as government troops continue conducting surprise operations in regions where Al-Shabaab militants are active. The forces occasionally retreat and return to these areas as part of ongoing efforts against the group.

The operations are part of ongoing efforts by the Somali government to strengthen security in the region and combat the threat posed by militant groups.