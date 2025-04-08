The President of the Galmudug Regional State, Mr. Ahmed Abdi Kariye Qoorqoor, today paid an official visit to the headquarters of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA).

He was warmly welcomed by SoDMA’s Chairman, Mr. Maxamuud Macalin Cabdulle, where discussions focused on key issues related to humanitarian efforts in the country, particularly the challenges posed by the ongoing drought and the conflict with Al-Shabaab insurgents in Galmudug.

During the visit, the President and his delegation were briefed on the current operations and responsibilities of SoDMA.

The briefing highlighted the severe impact of the ongoing drought across the country, particularly in the Galmudug region, as well as the setbacks caused by the ongoing conflict with the militant group Al-Shabaab.

Additionally, the briefing covered the decline in humanitarian aid, which has affected the agency’s ability to respond to urgent humanitarian needs, as well as SoDMA’s ongoing efforts to provide relief across the country.

President Qoorqoor also discussed the upcoming humanitarian conference scheduled to take place in Gaalkacyo, Mudug region, on the 22nd of this month.

The conference will focus on humanitarian issues, exploring ways to strengthen national and international cooperation to address the pressing needs of affected communities.

Furthermore, President Qoorqoor visited various departments within the SoDMA headquarters, where he held a meeting with the agency’s leadership and staff.

He expressed his gratitude for their consistent and tireless efforts in providing humanitarian assistance, emphasizing the importance of their work in alleviating the challenges faced by vulnerable populations in Somalia.

This visit underscores the strengthened collaboration between the Galmudug administration and SoDMA, with a shared commitment to addressing the humanitarian challenges facing the country and ensuring continued support for those in need.