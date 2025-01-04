The Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism of Somalia’s Jubbaland State held a consultative meeting in Kismayo with journalists from both state-run and independent media outlets to discuss the advancement of the draft media law for the region.

The Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism of Jubaland, Mr. Abdifatah Mohamed Mukhtar, who opened the session, stated that the first draft of the media law had been developed with significant effort from the ministry, although the policy framework that would have preceded it has yet to be finalized.

In 2022, the ministry organized a large-scale meeting involving media stakeholders, including representatives from the Jubaland Journalists’ Association (JAJ) and officials from the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism, to discuss the law.