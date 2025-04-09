The Minister of Finance of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Bihi Imaan Cige, along with a delegation he is leading, today participated in the opening ceremony of the annual Arab Finance Institutions Conference, which is being hosted this year by the Government of Kuwait.

The conference, held annually, primarily focuses on economic development and investment issues.

This important conference attracts governments, organizations, and international institutions working in the fields of economics and investment. The Somali delegation is actively participating in discussions and meetings regarding economic development in the region and globally.

During the conference, Minister Biixi Iimaan Cige is also expected to hold one-on-one meetings with leaders representing their respective governments and international organizations present at the event.

These meetings are aimed at strengthening Somalia’s economic cooperation with Arab countries and global institutions, with the goal of achieving beneficial outcomes for the country’s economic development.

The Minister highlighted the significance of the conference and the new opportunities it could bring to Somalia, emphasizing that the country stands to benefit from increased economic cooperation with Arab nations and investment initiatives in the region.