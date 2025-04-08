The Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Daud Aweys Jama, presided over a high-level meeting today focused on countering violent extremism and promoting peace.

The meeting, organized by the National Tubsan Foundation, brought together key stakeholders including government representatives from the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS), regional governments, civil society organizations, international partners, and local agencies working together to tackle extremist ideologies and prevent terrorism.

The session highlighted the progress made in Somalia’s efforts to combat radicalization and violent extremism. It also emphasized the critical need for enhanced collaboration among all sectors to effectively address the challenges posed by these threats.

Key discussions centered around joint strategies to accelerate the implementation of counter-extremism programs vital to restoring stability in Somalia and contributing to regional and global peace.

In his address, Minister Daud Aweys emphasized that combating violent extremism and terrorism cannot succeed without comprehensive cooperation among government agencies, communities, and other stakeholders.

He underscored the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure a well-rounded and integrated response to the challenges posed by violent extremist groups.

The Minister also provided an update on the latest operations by the Somali National Army (SNA) against Al-Shabaab militants, noting significant victories and commending the Somali people for their vigilance and commitment to protecting their nation’s peace and security.

He pointed out that the fight against terrorism is not only a national issue but also a shared responsibility of the international community.

The meeting was also attended by Italian Ambassador to Somalia, Pier Mario Daccò Coppi, and Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Dr. Christopher Laker, among other senior officials.

Both diplomats praised the Somali government’s unwavering commitment to eradicating extremism and fostering peace, prosperity, and social and economic development for the Somali people.

The gathering concluded with a renewed call for global solidarity in supporting Somalia’s efforts to achieve long-lasting peace and stability, with participants reaffirming their commitment to working together to confront the scourge of violent extremism.