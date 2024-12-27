On Tuesday, 15 officers from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS ) Burundi contingent completed a 2-week intensive training on Vehicle Search Techniques & Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) threat awareness in Jowhar town, Hirshabelle State.

According to ATMIS, the training aimed to enhance the soldiers’ capacity to counter IED threats in Hirshabelle State.

On the other hand, in Mogadishu on Monday, UPDF Deputy Commander of Land Forces, Maj. Gen. Francis Takirwa presided over the ATMIS Sector One Change of Command.

Brig. Gen. Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga officially assumed command, succeeding Brig. Gen. Anthony Lukwago Mbuusi, who completed his tour of duty.

Maj. Gen. Takirwa commended Brig. Gen. Mbuusi for his dedication to Somalia’s peace process, reaffirming Uganda’s commitment to regional peace & security.

Brig. Gen. Mbuusi urged troops to uphold the ATMIS mandate, while Brig. Gen. Ssemwanga pledged to build on his predecessor’s achievements.