The Director General of the Immigration and Citizenship Agency, Mustafa Dhuhulow met with Abdiweli Timacade, the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) Director.

The meeting in the capital Mogadishu on Thursday discussed various critical issues including strengthening cooperation between the two government entities in various areas including verification and protection of public data.

They agreed to form a joint NIRA-ICA technical committee to strengthen collaboration and facilitate the exchange of information.

During the meeting, the two officials brainstormed on ways of working together to provide protection and humanitarian assistance to refugees and displaced persons.

The two agencies also explored ways to ensure that individuals are properly identified and registered both within the country and at border points.

The meeting between the Director-General of the Somalia Immigration and Naturalization Agency and the Director of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) is a significant step towards enhancing cooperation between the two agencies on areas mutual interest related to immigration, national identification, and registration.