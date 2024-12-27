The President of Hirshabelle State, Mr. Ali Abdullahi Hussein Abdullahi Guudlaawe, has strongly condemned the horrific attack targeting Somali National Army (SNA) soldiers.

The President expressed his condolences to the Somali National Armed Forces and the general Somali public, especially the families of the victims.

“This is an act far removed from Islamic Sharia, Somali culture, and human rights. I am ordering the security agencies to ensure that those responsible for this heinous act, which occurred near the Ceel-Baraf area, are brought to justice within 24 hours.”

Guudlaawe ordered State security agencies to take immediate action against the people behind in the brutal killing and attack to the officers.

Finally, the President of Hirshabelle urged the people of Hirshabelle to avoid any actions that could harm security and unity within the community.

The officers were killed on Thursday while returning to the Hiraan region to spend time with their families after being granted leave from work.

Recently, clan animosities across the country have scourged leaving many people dead and scores of others injured.