The wife of renowned Somali singer Dayah Dalnuurshe, Farhiyo, has tragically passed away today in Mogadishu after a brief illness.

According to close sources, Farhiyo had been unwell for several days before her sudden passing this morning at a hospital in the city.

Prior to her death, Dayah Dalmuurshe had posted a heartfelt message on social media, asking the Somali people to pray for his wife’s recovery. Unfortunately, despite these efforts, Farhiyo passed away earlier today.

Farxiyo was a well-known and vibrant young woman, particularly recognized on social media, where she was highly active and connected with many in the Somali community.

Her sudden passing has deeply saddened her family, friends, and the wider Somali community, with condolences pouring in across social media platforms.

Our deepest condolences go out to Dayax Dalmuurshe and his family during this incredibly difficult time. May she rest in peace.