President Said Abdullahi Deni of the Puntland State of Somalia has on Wednesday received and welcomed the Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, Amb. Wang Yu, and his accompanying delegation in Bosaso.

The meeting focused on strengthening development and exploring potential areas of cooperation between Puntland and China.

The meeting was attended by several key officials, including the Minister of Energy, Minerals, and Water, Mr. Liban Muuse Boqor, and the State Minister of the Presidency, Mr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdinur.

These discussions are expected to foster further collaboration in sectors such as energy, infrastructure development, and resource management.

During the meeting, both parties emphasized their commitment to enhancing the partnership between China and Puntland, with a focus on mutual development goals.

President Deni highlighted Puntland’s strategic position and its interest in expanding cooperation with international partners to boost regional economic development and improve public services.

Ambassador Wang Yu expressed China’s continued support for Somalia’s peace and development initiatives and reiterated China’s willingness to assist Puntland in its ongoing development projects.

He also discussed various opportunities for Chinese investment in Puntland’s energy and natural resources sectors.

This visit marks a significant step in strengthening diplomatic ties between China and Puntland, furthering the broader Sino-Somali relations.

The engagement underscores both parties’ shared vision of promoting economic prosperity and stability in the region.

The discussions are expected to pave the way for more collaborative ventures, and both sides are optimistic about the potential long-term benefits of their partnership.