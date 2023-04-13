US embraces Somali government dialogue with Somaliland

The US government has welcomed the Somali government’s efforts to resume talks with the political stakeholders from Somaliland, a region in northern Somalia.

During a phone conversation with Somali President’s Special Envoy on Somaliland Affairs, Abdikarim Hussein Guled, the outgoing US ambassador to Somalia, Larry Andre hailed the move, saying the talks could end the long-time difference between the sides.

Gedo region gears up for second offensive against Al shabaab militants

A delegation led by Gedo security officials arrived in Beledhawo district and was received warmly by SNA’s 43rd Division Commander Colonel Osman Haji Ahmed and other senior military officials.

General Jamal Hassan, the regional director of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), led the delegation, which included other senior security officials.

The reception was followed by a meeting where they discussed the overall security situation in the region, information on Al-Shabaab locations in the region, and the status of ongoing mobilization to carry out an offensive against Al-Shabaab in the region.

Police nab suspected rapists in Banadir region

Somali police in the Banadir region have confirmed the arrest of two men accused of raping a young girl in Mogadishu.

According to a statement by the police, the security forces acting on a tip-off by the public have succeeded to nab the suspects who were hiding in a house in the Heliwaa district.

The two are identified as Ahmed Moalim Abdi, 22 and Ali Ahmed Nur who is 33 years old.

Puntland administration sleeves up for ensuring watertight security in the region

Puntland Police Chief, Governor of Bari Region in the company of the Mayor of Bosaso District, the Commander of the Darawishta Army, the Chief of Security, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and other officials attended the Security Conference of Bari Region today held in Bosaso City, the capital of Bari Region,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

